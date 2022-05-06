Counting in Fermanagh South Tyrone to resume tomorrow

That’s a wrap from the Magherafelt count centre for tonight, but counting will resume first thing tomorrow morning.

With relatively high turnout of just under 70% in Fermanagh South Tyrone, there are still plenty of votes to count, with four of the five candidates in the constituency still to be elected.

So far, Sinn Fein are polling very strongly, but with thousands of transfers still to be distributed, anything could still happen.

With regard the DUP, it looks like outgoing MLA Deborah Erskine will retain the seat she was co-opted in for former First Minister Arlene Foster.

As for the UUP, MLA Rosemary Barton has been eliminated.

We’ll be back at 9am with all the latest as the rest of the results come in. Keep up to date on our live blog.