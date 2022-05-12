+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Advertisement
Fermanagh hurling manager, Joe Baldwin.

Baldwin is solely focused on Roscommon

Posted: 4:02 pm May 12, 2022

FERMANAGH hurling manager, Joe Baldwin, expressed how proud he is of the Fermanagh hurling squad after they came so close to toppling Armagh in Crossmaglen, on Saturday.

Going into this game both these sides knew it was too big a gap to reign in the likes of Roscommon, Tyrone and Donegal, who this weekend will fight it out for the top two spots to contest the Nickey Rackard final.

“To be fair to the Fermanagh lads, we dominated the first half but it certainly didn’t look that way on the scoreboard. We conceded a late first half goal and from only being a point behind we then went in at the break behind by four, 2-9 to 1-8.

“Armagh are a decent side and have an excellent management team behind them.We were the better team in the first half but we just couldn’t convert enough chances and at this stage of competition it’s whoever takes the chances will win the game.”

Looking ahead, Fermanagh now have a home game with Roscommon this Saturday in Brewster Park. The Connacht side is within touching distance of claiming a spot in the Nickey Rackard final but the Erne men will want to win in home turf;

Advertisement
