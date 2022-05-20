Baldwin hints he wants to stay on

Joe Baldwin’s three year contract is up as Fermanagh manager and when asked about his position after Saturday’s final Nickey Rackard Cup game, Coleraine-based Baldwin gave a strong indication that he would fancy another year in the Erne hotseat.

“I personally feel that we have unfinished business here,” said Baldwin.

“I want to try and drive this on. It takes huge effort and huge commitment but I don’t think that we are that far away.

“I am eternally grateful to the Fermanagh people and the Fermanagh County Board for giving us the opportunity.

“I have worked with some fantastic people here.

“We will sit down now over the next couple of weeks and we will talk to the board and the players.”

During his three year term with Fermanagh, Baldwin has placed a big emphasis on bringing new faces into the Fermanagh panel, as well as trying to develop hurling throughout the clubs in the county.

On Saturday, the Erne manager made eight changes to his starting team to face Roscommon.

Baldwin feels that it is important that as many players are exposed to adult senior hurling as possible.

“Such is the competitive nature of the inter county season that sometimes we have to do that,” explained Baldwin.

