Criteria:

1. Best Start Up Business Award

This award is open to businesses who have come to existence in the past three years. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria; key business objectives; business growth; competitive edge and future plans.

2. Business Excellence, sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council

This award is about customer focus, innovation and business development, not just about size or sales. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria; management procedures; customer needs; business growth; product/service development; innovation.

3. Family Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Montgomery Finlay & Co

This award is open to any family run and owned business in Fermanagh. The successful business will demonstrate how family members and family values have helped to develop the business. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; development of the business; decision making; future growth; future family involvement.

4. Sustainability Strategy of the Year Award, sponsored by Encirc

This award is open to businesses who have put sustainability at the heart of their practises. This initiative may be a well-practiced one which has developed over time or be an innovative new plan which has potential to have a great impact. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; innovation; sustainability; impact on the environment; social & economic benefits.

5. Growth Through Export Award, sponsored by Digney Grant

This award offers entrants the opportunity to receive recognition for growth in their locally based business through export during the last two years. The winner will demonstrate how working internationally has benefitted the business’ profitability. Judges will consider exporting to counties outside Northern Ireland (more credence will be given to exporting outside of GB). Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; export sales growth, percentage of export business, overcoming challenges/barriers to export, strategies for growth.

6. Excellence in Tourism Award, sponsored by Fermanagh Lakelands

This award honours a worthy tourism initiative in Fermanagh. This initiative will have focused on enhancing an experience for a visitor, demonstrated tourism growth, partnership, creativity and innovation. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria; creativity, innovation, achievements to date, future potential and plans.

7. Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by MiRewards

This award celebrates retailers who are really going places. Applications are invited from retailers of all sizes who can show they’ve ambition, energy, skill and vision to really scale the heights. In addition, these retailers will be able to demonstrate innovation in the face of adversity. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; customer expectations; store/online services; customer care, innovation and future plans.

8. Marketing Strategy of the Year Award

This award recognises those businesses who put real thought, determination and detail into their plans. The strategy can be for a single project or plans for annual year on year business growth. The strategy must include digital marketing alongside traditional marketing activity. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; innovation, creativity, business growth and the KPIs set against the marketing activity.

9. Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges



A brand-new award for 2022 the contribution to the community award will recognise businesses who go out of their way to help in the community. This award is open to businesses of all sizes who can demonstrate consistent contribution to their local community. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria; regular pattern of assistance, applicants must not benefit directly from their involvement; assistance offered can be of varying degrees.

The judging panel will acknowledge recipients for the following awards:

1. Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Belleek

This award honours an individual who has displayed commitment to Fermanagh over many years. The award takes into consideration personal investment, vision and dedication along with continuing business success.

The individual will be nominated by the judging panel and therefore this category is not eligible for nominations.

2. Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Severfield

This award will go to an individual for their total commitment to the enhancement of business life in Fermanagh.

The recipient will have developed their own business in the last twelve months and further cemented their commitment to business excellence in the county. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria; commitment, investment, vision employment and future plans.