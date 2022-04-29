Young Mallards look forward to Blackpool Cup

This morning Ballinamallard United U-10s are on the early flight to Liverpool as they set off to take part in the Blackpool Cup this weekend.

The young players will be accompanied by their coaches and supporting family members as they experience their first football trip away together.

A busy itinerary will see them pack in a stadium tour of Anfield on Friday afternoon before travelling on to attend the opening ceremony at Blackpool Tower on Friday evening.

The tournament is well established and will host teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

The action will then kick off on Saturday with Ballinamallard set to play two Scottish sides, Larkhall Thistle and Ultimate Soccer as well as Corduff FC from the ROI.

The play-off matches and finals will take place on Sunday with the young Mallards also hoping for some off field activities at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Water Park, before returning home on Monday evening.