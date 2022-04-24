+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WOODS, Kevin (Cushy)

Posted: 7:31 pm April 24, 2022

WOODS, Kevin (Cushy) – 42 Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 23rd April 2022, suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Aggie (née McPhillips) and loving father of Gary (Kelly), Declan (Vicky), Paul (Adele) and Edel (Gary). Brother of Willie, Paddy, Anne, Imelda, and Stella. Pre-deceased by his sister Maureen, RIP.

Kevin will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this Sunday evening from 5 pm until 9 pm and again tomorrow, Monday from 4 pm until 7 pm, with removal on Tuesday morning from his late residence in Trasna Way at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kevin’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie cancer support, c/o of swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92-0LA

Family home private at all times please.

