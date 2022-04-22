TAGGART, Luke – RIP, 20th April 2022 (suddenly) Gubbaroe, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-1RN. Beloved son of Damien and Della much loved brother of Sam, Sarah (Killian Gallagher) and Denver, cherished uncle of Senán and Kyran.

Please adhere to the Covid regulations.

Luke will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Saturday afternoon, 23rd April from 6 pm to 10 pm. Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon at 1.30 pm arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Funeral Mass at 2 pm, followed by interment in Saint Mary’s Cemetery Bannagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Family flowers only, please.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing father, mother, brother, sister, son-in-law, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul