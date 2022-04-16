Still no sign of new Enniskillen Post Office

By Rebecca McGirr

The Herald understands that a ‘lack of interest’ could be delaying the return of the Post Office in Ennsikillen.

The latest statement from the Post Office is “The temporary post office is still trading and there is no update on a permanent solution at the moment.”

Enniskillen BID manager, Noelle McAloon said, “The last update I received from the Post Office was that there was an interested party in taking on the permanent licence but I have not heard anything more since.”

“I think this could be because the Post Office do not have very many interested parties because they ask a lot of a potential postmasters and we highlighted this to the Post Office representative,” she said.

“For example, they interview the business, you have to have a very robust business plan, you need enhanced levels of security, you need quite a lot of cash flow and there is also not a lot of profit in a Post Office.”

Cllr Paul Blake agreed stating, “The stipulations around the Post Office and what they want just makes it quite difficult for anybody to take that on.”

“The last time we had a meeting with them, a representative from the Post Ofice said they had opened up a nationwide application process for a postmaster in this area and they got one application for it so something needs to change from their perspective which makes it easier for people to take on the responsibility of being a postmaster and find a suitable venue.”

Ms McAlhoon also believed that due to the success of the temporary Post Office in Erneside which she said has been well received by the local community she believed that the Post Office were not under immense pressure to find a permanent solution.

“I feel that since the temporary post office has been working so well the Post Office have maybe not been as proactive in terms of looking for a permanent premises,” she said.

