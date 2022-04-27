SMYTH, Gerry – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Loving husband of Pauline and much loved father to Damian (Nuala), Fiona and Geraldine (Kieran), devoted grandfather to Eimear, Emma, Darragh, Ben and Mea. Loving brother of Brian (Marie).

Reposing at his home today, Wednesday from 4 pm until 10 pm and Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Chapel, Roslea for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Gerry’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

Remembered with love by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and entire family circle.

As a mark of respect Brian Smyth, Boiler and Stoves will be closed until Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022.