Family Notices Header

REIHILL, Fr. Seamus

Posted: 2:17 pm April 18, 2022

REIHILL, Fr. Seamus SPS – (St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, Diocese of Calabar (Nigeria), St. Patrick’s College, Buchlyvie (Scotland), Slough (UK), April 17th, 2022, peacefully in the Care Unit at St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Pre-deceased by his sister Una, his brothers Patrick, Brian and John, his sisters-in-law Sally, Mary and Teresa and his brother-in-law Philip Mulligan.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary (Mulligan), his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, his relatives and friends and his Society family.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan on Wednesday , April 20th at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

