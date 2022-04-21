Quinn speaks out on house search

Yesterday, a Garda search was carried out at the home of former billionaire and once Ireland’s richest man Sean Quinn in Co. Cavan.

The operation is part of an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and the wider border region.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí said they were executing a search warrant at a domestic residence issued by a district court judge.

Officers based in Cavan and Monaghan arrived at the property in Ballyconnell at about 10.30 local time, with the police operation lasting more than three hours and evidence bags were seen being taken away.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Quinn said he did not know why the police had come to his home.

“They said it was coercion, deception, harassment – stuff like that,” he said.

“So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other and they said: ‘Look we can’t tell you that. We just have to do our investigation but that’s what we’re here for.’

“They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all,” he added.

Mr Quinn said he then told the gardaí: “It’s just a fishing expedition is all I can see because you can’t tell me why you’re here.

“So they said we’ll do the investigation and report back. So they took my phone, they took my diary and they took big boxes of stuff and went off with it.”

He claimed he was “no wiser now” than he had been three or four hours ago.

A gardaí spokesperson said that as this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána would not be making any further comment.