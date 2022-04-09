+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Play by Enniskillen writer set for Edinburgh Fringe
Play by Enniskillen writer set for Edinburgh Fringe

Posted: 9:08 am April 9, 2022

By Rebecca McGirr
A new play is to set to premiere this summer by talented Enniskillen writer and director Kat Woods.
The play, entitled ‘Birds of Passage in the Half Light’; produced by Tinderbox Theatre Company will premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
A spokesperson for Tinderbox Theatre Company, one of the most established companies in the North said, ‘We are delighted to announce that ‘Birds of Passage in the Half Light’ by Kat Woods will premiere as part of Edinburgh Fringe 2022 at the Gilded Balloon followed by a two-week run at the Duncairn Arts Centre, Belfast. ‘
The spokesperson explained, ‘Due to ongoing circumstances resulting from the pandemic, we took the difficult decision to postpone the production this March. Later this year we aim to venture to new horizons with our touring productions and we are thrilled to take Tinderbox to Edinburgh, not to mention begin our partnership with the Duncairn Arts Centre.
‘Birds of Passage in the Half Light’ will open at the Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh as part of the Fringe Festival on August 16th running until August 29th.
It will run at the Duncairn Arts Centre in Belfast from September 1st until September 11th.
Funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the production’s poster design was by Fergus Wachala-Kelly.
For more than 33 years Tinderbox Theatre Company has championed new writing, producing world-class performances from Northern Irish writers to critical and international acclaim.

Posted: 9:08 am April 9, 2022
