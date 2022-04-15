Parents come together to launch baby and toddler

WITH the cost of living continuing to climb, a group of local parents have come together to launch the Fermanagh Baby and Toddler Market, the first of its kind in the county.

Taking place at the Lakeland Forum on Saturday, April 23rd, the market has been organised by local parents for local parents. The idea for the market was born from a discussion on local Facebook group, Fermanagh Parents, and the idea is to allow parents not only to pick up items they need at affordable prices, but also sell the things they no longer need. One of the organisers of the market, Mairaid Kelly, said the team were excited to hold the event and were hoping for a good turnout.

“As parents, we all know the impact that the rising cost of living is having on families everywhere, and we’re also very conscious of the need to try to live more sustainably, which is why we initially came up with the idea to hold an event that would enable us to sell on the items that our children have loved but no longer need,” she said.

“We all know there are lots of opportunities to buy and sell online, but sometimes you want to actually see, touch and even try an item, without the additional cost of either travelling for collection or paying delivery costs.

“The Baby and Toddler Market provides the opportunity to do just that, and will have a huge range of lovely items on offer. We’ll have some great brand new items, as well as gorgeous wee outfits and pieces that have only been worn once or twice by their previous owners!

“I’d encourage people to get down early to get their hands on the best bargains.”

The market, which takes place from 11am until 2pm at the Devenish Room at the Forum on April 23rd, will see a range of both brand new and pre-loved clothes, toys and other items for sale at discounted prices.

For further information visit the Fermanagh Baby and Toddler Market on Facebook.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007