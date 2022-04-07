One man treated in hospital following Enniskillen crash

ONE man was taken to hospital following a traffic incident in Enniskillen yesterday afternoon.
A spokesman for Fermanagh PSNI has told the Herald, “Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Hollyhill Link Road at the junction with Forthill Street area of Enniskillen yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 6th April).
“One man was taken to hospital following the incident.”
Posted: 11:15 am April 7, 2022