New public art projects being installed in Enniskillen

Exciting new Public Art projects supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are currently being installed all over the town of Enniskillen and are part of the wider Enniskillen Public Realm project.

All artworks are very specific to Enniskillen and Fermanagh, created with a strong sense of place, local heritage and tradition. The locations of the two new commissions are as follows:

In ‘A Sense of Place’ (designed by Eleanor Wheeler) twenty two ceramic panels placed throughout the town depict old names and imagery of streets and areas from times gone by, using traditional ceramic.

The ‘Under the Arches’ Bus Shelter screen, Middleton Street, (designed by Hatty & Young), depicts images of local industry and shops, including Hanna’s Toy Shop, the Butter and Corn Markets.

Walking on Words is a quirky series of words, phrases, places and sayings. celebrating places, people, landmarks, history, literature, culture and connections that are unique to Enniskillen in twenty one locations across the town.

The Enniskillen gateway signage at East Bridge Street includes interpretive information about the island town and how it got its name including the name in English, Irish and Ogham.

Work on installation has begun and will continue until May, after which there will be a formal launch, including walking tours, a digital map and opportunities to ‘Meet the Artist’.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming launch of these creative works highlighting the wealth of culture and craftmanship in and around Enniskillen town. Further information is available from culture@fermanaghomagh.com.