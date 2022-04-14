McNally looking forward to a packed house in Brewster

By Mark McGoldrick

SEAN McNally will be Fermanagh’s last line of defence on Saturday and will be standing between the posts and the classy Tyrone forwards of Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan, to name a few.

The thought of facing Tyrone doesn’t unease the Teemore man too much;

“I think every team in the country wants to have a crack at the All Ireland champions, especially at your home ground.

“It’s going to be tough, but I’m sure the crowd will get behind us and push us on,” he says.

At just 21-years of age, McNally is one of the youngest players in the Fermanagh panel but he has played on the big stage before, winning the MacRory and Hogan Cup titles with St Michael’s College in 2019.

The Shamrocks goalkeeper feels that competing in those big days in the past has helped him step up to playing senior inter-county football.

“Playing in the [MacRory and Hogan Cup] finals were great and they all lead to be being able to play for Fermanagh, so it’s a big day for the team and the supporters too.”

