Lisnaskea Darkness Into Light back after two years

THE Lisnaskea Darkness into Light walk is finally back after a two year break due to the pandemic.

The walk will take place on Saturday May 7th at 4.15am where people can walk or run a 5km route while dawn is breaking.

The walk will be hosted by The Oak Healthy Living Centre, a charity partner with Pieta House and 50% of the funding raised through the walk will remain in the area to support the centre to deliver health and wellbeing programmes and 100% of the donations received also stay within the centre.

In 2021, the centre delivered health and wellbeing focused programmes such as Living Life to the Full, Mindfulness, Weekly stress management sessions, yoga sessions, complimentary therapies, Lifeskills, signposting referrals to counselling and other support services, befriending and support for families bereaved by suicide through SOLOS- Suicide support group SOLOS meet in the centre on the 2nd Monday of every month at 8pm.

Patricia Flanagan, Health Promotion Coordinator with the Oak Healthy Living Centre said, she was “thrilled that Darkness Into Light will take place in Lisnaskea again this year.

The walk is an extraordinary success story and we’re so delighted to be part of it.

The walk is a symbol of hope and we here in the Oak Healthy Living Centre believe that there is hope and that people going through a difficult time can get through it with”.

Darkness Into Light is an event which raises much needed funds but is also about awareness, solidarity and local communities.

For this years walk Oak Healthy Living Centre is asking those taking part to connect with others at the event. Walkers/runners are encouraged to speak to the person beside them, tell a story or simply say hello, connect and acknowledge one another.

Participants are encouraged to register online, all T shirts will be posted to the participant’s homes, therefore it’s important to register early to allow time for T shirt delivery.

You can also still register online at www.darknessintolight.ie or by contacting the centre 02867723843.

