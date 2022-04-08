Library burglary charges to be heard at trial

A 22-year-old man to stand trial on charges of burglary and criminal damages which relate to the break in of Enniskillen Library last year.

Wiktor Kalinowski from Gortin Road, Omagh but remanded in custody since his arrest, is accused of entering the premises as a trespasser on November 13 and stealing a computer monitor, keyboard, hard drive, speaker system and a plant pot.

He is further accused of damaging computer monitors, an interior glass panel, a flat screen TV and electronic check-in systems belonging to Western Education Board.

A previous sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard the damage caused totalled around £50,000 and the library was required to close for a few weeks while repairs were carried out.

Police were alerted to the incident by a member of library staff who arrived at work to find a door and television in the foyer were damaged. Inside, further damage was noted and a computer monitor was missing. Kalinowski had approached the library manager and asked if there had been a break-in and if police were aware.

Later that day police were alerted to reports of a male jumping out in front of cars in The Diamond area of Enniskillen. On arrival they located Kalinowski, who told officers he had left his belongings in a phone box at Enniskillen Bus Station, and on recovering these the computer and plant pot were discovered.

Due to his presentation, Kalinowski was taken to South West Acute Hospital where after assessment he was released into police custody.

At the most recent court sitting a prosecution lawyer advised the case will be proceeding to trial.

District Judge Steven Keown listed a committal hearing for May 30 when Kalinowski is expected to be returned to crown court.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007