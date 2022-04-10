Kinawley’s Connor ‘overwhelmed’ by charity fundraiser

IN September 2021, former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best took part in a charity marathon to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

During his walk to Mayo, the Ulster rugby star called at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen to watch a charity rugby game between St Michael’s College and the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, organised by Kinawley man Connor McBarron.

Connor, a former Art and Design teacher at St Michael’s College, received a devastating diagnosis with a very rare form of bone cancer, for which he and his family received a lot of support from the Cancer Fund for Children organisation.

From his fundraising efforts, Connor raised a staggering £24,000 for the organisation.

He is ‘overwhelmed’ with the generosity of the Fermanagh public, and especially his former school St Michael’s College which raised £6,765 from a separate fundraising event.

“This worthy cause, which my family and I have experienced much support from since my own cancer journey, had encouraged and helped us to fundraise for the charity. What an opportunity on the back of the Rory Best fundraiser.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and very generous contributions made by people from far and wide who have given to such a worthy cause.

We had a massive contribution from St. Michael’s College, who did their own fundraiser and raised a very generous £6765.00. We also had contributions from many sporting organisations within our county such as Ballinamallard FC, Enniskillen Rugby Club and Fermanagh GAA.

All I can say is wow! I am overwhelmed at the total sum which was an amazing £24,000.00.

“I want to thank everyone for their very, very generous contribution. On behalf of the Cancer Fund for Children it is very much appreciated. Your generosity will indeed help many families within our county in many ways in the years to come.”

