KILFEDDER, Sylvia Emily (née Telford) – April 17th, 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 135 Enniskillen Road, Drumconnis, Ballinamallard. Beloved wife of William, dearly loved sister of Jean, Mervyn, Eric and the late Howard.

Friends welcome to call and meet family members at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Tuesday between 5 pm until 7 pm.

A private family service and burial will take place in Colaghy Parish Church on Wednesday at 1 pm. The cortége will be leaving Ballycassidy House Funeral Home at 12.15 pm taking the route to Colaghty Parish Church for a private family service at 1 pm.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its way from the Funeral Home to Colaghty Parish Church.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Colaghty Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com website.

Lovingly remembered by her husband Willie and the family circle.

“Safe in God’s keeping”