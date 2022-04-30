Jacqueline’s ‘passionate’ about her tanning business!

JACQUELINE Collins has always had an interest and love for beauty and tanning and now her business is helping women up and down the country look their very best!

‘Bronzed by Jacqueline’ was set up by Jacqueline and stemmed from her love and passion for all things tan.

After using a lot of different tanning brands over the years, Jacqueline made the decision to create her own brand and type of tan, to meet the ever-increasing popularity of the market.

The Fermanagh beauty technician is pleased to be able to offer this special service.

“My business is bespoke spray tanning as I am an advanced spray tanning specialist,” explains Jacqueline.

“I am very passionate about beauty, including fake tan.

“I started my business a few years ago as I wanted to bring a professional service to Fermanagh that meets everyones’ skin tones.

“This service that I provide is unique.”

‘Bronzed by Jacqueline’ is a massive hit in the Fermanagh community and constantly shares many pictures and videos of happy customers after receiving their treatment on the official business social media channels.

Jacqueline is delighted with how her business has gone from strength to strength.

“The interest and support has been amazing from the Fermanagh public and beyond,” she says.

“I have clients from the north and south of Ireland who travel to me for their perfect tan.”

You can find out more information about ‘Bronzed by Jacqueline’ by visiting their social media channels on Facebook or Instagram or by the website www.bronzedbyjacqueline.com.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007