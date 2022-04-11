Health worker’s car windows smashed in SWAH car park

A HEALTH worker’s car has been vandalised and their bag stolen on the grounds of the South West Acute Hospital.

Police received a report of the incident last Monday at around 5:30am after the worker returned to their car to find the windows had been smashed and a bag stolen.

Inspector Hicks said, “Two young males were seen in the area at the time of this incident and we are working to locate these males in order to establish if they can assist us with our enquiries.

“Both were aged in their early to mid-teens and one was wearing a grey sweatshirt and one a black T-shirt. Both males were later seen walking towards Enniskillen Town Centre on the Irvinestown Road and later again in the Hollyhill Crescent area of the town.

“If anyone can assist us with our investigation please contact officers in Enniskillen on 101 and quote reference number 255 04/04/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.