GUNN, Seamus – 12 Silverstream, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 19th April 2022, peacefully, dear husband of Lizzie and loving father of Michelle, Kathleen, Eamonn, Julie, Joseph, Patrick, Therese and James. Pre-deceased by Teresa, Eamonn, Gerard and grandson Shay, RIP.

Remains reposing at his home Wednesday 12 noon to 8 pm. House strictly private, please, at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Belturbet), brother-in-law Hugh James, nephews, nieces, the Owens family and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.