FREEBURN, Vincent

FREEBURN – The death has occurred of Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, (husband of the late Maureen).

Remains will repose on Sunday at Mulleek Community Centre, BT93-2BX from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, with entrance at Gallaghers Cross, via Mulleek Road, and exit via Connors Cross or Derrynacranog Road. Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday, via the main Kesh / Belleek Road and Mulleek Road, arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member.

Those wishing to express their condolences may do so below.

Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends.

House is private to family only.

The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the following link: Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. Michaels Church, Mulleek, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh