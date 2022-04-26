FIVEY, Jacqueline (née O’Regan) – Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle and late of Cornagrade, Enniskillen. Jacqueline passed away at Milford Care Centre, following a long illness.

Very deeply regretted by her children John, Jason, Jeanine and Jenna, nine grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at home in Silverbirch Grove on Thursday, April 28th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Friday, April 29th to St. Paul’s Church Dooradoyle, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only., donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross’s Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.