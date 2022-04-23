Fermanagh PSNI warn of thieves as scenic spots

LOCAL police have called on drivers to take extra care not to make life easy for potential thieves by leaving valuables on display.

With the evenings stretching out and the temperatures slowly rising, Easter week marked the unofficial beginning of the Fermanagh holiday season, with both locals and visitors alike flocking to local scenic spots and attractions.

The influx in activity can bring a sinister side with it, however, and with things returning to relative normality after two years of Covid, police are reminding the local public of the pre-pandemic problem of thefts from vehicles in car parks at forests and other busy attractions.

“It’s great to see so many back visiting the beauty spots and local attractions,” said a spokesman for Fermanagh PSNI. “Unfortunately, thieves can see this as an opportunity to ruin your holiday fun.

“Please don’t make it easier for them. When leaving your vehicle make sure it is locked and do not leave valuables or property in clear view. Help prevent vehicle theft from vehicles, if they see it they will steal it.”

The spokesman said local police had been out on the beat over recent days and weeks at the car parks of local attractions.

“Officers from Erne West neighbourhood team have been out making sure visitors to the area have no unwanted surprises when they return to their vehicles,” they said.

One of the features of the holiday week that many may have noticed was the abundance of camper vans and caravans seen on local roads. Police have issued specific advice for those who enjoy a mobile holiday.

Noting it was now the beginning of caravan season, the spokesman said owners should follow some straight forward crime prevention advice.

The officer’s advice included using a good quality hitch lock, locking wheel nuts and clamp to protect against theft.

They urged caravan owners to consider installing a tracking device and an audible alarm, reminded them to always lock the caravan’s doors and windows when it is empty, and to close the curtains and remove any valuable personal belongings when it’s not in use.

The officer also suggested installing wi-fi enabled CCTV in their caravan which can link to their smart phone.

For more information and advice on keeping your property safe this holiday season, call the non-emergency 101 number and ask to speak to your local crime prevention officer.

