EXCLUSIVE: President Biden considering Fermanagh visit

US President Joe Biden is considering visiting Fermanagh when he makes his anticipated trip to Ireland later this year, the Herald can reveal.

No official date has been set yet for the state visit, but it is expected the president’s trip will take place this summer to allow him to address the houses of the Oireachtas before the summer recess.

The Herald can now reveal President Biden and his team are considering including a stop off here in the county as part of the itinerary for the visit.

Sources close to the White House have said Biden was sorry to hear recent comments by former First Minister Arlene Foster about St Patrick’s Day, and was keen to make amends. It is believed his team is currently making arrangements to possibly meet Mrs Foster here on her home turf as a gesture of good will.

It has also emerged the President, who previously visited Ireland when he was Vice-President, may also have family links in Fermanagh.

While it is well known the president’s ancestors hailed from Mayo and Louth, genealogists have recently discovered documents which suggest Biden’s maternal great-great-grandparents hailed from a small Fermanagh townland called Dallyforapois, near Belcoo.