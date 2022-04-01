+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEXCLUSIVE: President Biden considering Fermanagh visit
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden considering Fermanagh visit

Posted: 9:58 am April 1, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

US President Joe Biden is considering visiting Fermanagh when he makes his anticipated trip to Ireland later this year, the Herald can reveal.

No official date has been set yet for the state visit, but it is expected the president’s trip will take place this summer to allow him to address the houses of the Oireachtas before the summer recess.

The Herald can now reveal President Biden and his team are considering including a stop off here in the county as part of the itinerary for the visit.

Advertisement

Sources close to the White House have said Biden was sorry to hear recent comments by former First Minister Arlene Foster about St Patrick’s Day, and was keen to make amends. It is believed his team is currently making arrangements to possibly meet Mrs Foster here on her home turf as a gesture of good will.

It has also emerged the President, who previously visited Ireland when he was Vice-President, may also have family links in Fermanagh.

While it is well known the president’s ancestors hailed from Mayo and Louth, genealogists have recently discovered documents which suggest Biden’s maternal great-great-grandparents hailed from a small Fermanagh townland called Dallyforapois, near Belcoo.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:58 am April 1, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA