Enniskillen pub named as best in the county

ENNISKILLEN pub The Crowe’s Nest has made it on the list of nearly 100 winners across the UK as it was named best pub in the county.

This is part of the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards which aim to put exemplary businesses across the UK in the national spotlight showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The announcement of this year’s 94 County Winners shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.

Feargal Shannon, General Manager of The Crowe’s Nest, said, “We are absolutely over the moon.

“When it was announced and put up on Facebook my brother text me and said congratulations and I was like what are you talking about, it was a total shock and we didn’t expect it but we are delighted.”

“The other day we were speaking to the people that selected us as best in county and wanted to know why they chose us and they said we had the complete package; lovely food, live entertainment and the nightclub upstairs and obviously with covid we are trying to rebuild because before the pandemic we would have been one of the premium live entertainment venues and we want to continue with that, so going forward we will be getting top bands from all over performing at the Crowe’s as well as up and coming bands too.”

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday 22 June.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which hosts the event said, “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.”

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit- no matter the business in question. These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on- trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”

