DUNDAS, Jimmy – (tragically, 19th April 2022), Fermate, Lough Erne Yacht Club, Killadeas Road, Gublusk, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1NZ. Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Andrew and step-father of Darren, Cormac, Conrad and Mark, loving grandfather of Rhys, Elaina, Neola, Rihanna, cherished brother of Kate, Violet, Hilda, Hazel, George, Sharon and the late Charlotte Edith and Anne.

Jimmy will be reposing at Helen’s residence, (56 Kesh Road, Irvinestown, BT94-1BX) on Thursday, 21st April and Friday, 22nd April from 3 pm to 10 pm. Funeral from there on Saturday, 23rd April at 12 noon arriving at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation at 2 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the RNLI or Marie Curie. Please make cheques payable to RNLI / Marie Curie and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, step-sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother, dear friends James and Laura Kerrrigan and family and entire family circle.

Rest Peacefully