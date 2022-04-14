Donagh plagued by potholes

RESIDENTS in Donagh have been in for a bumpy ride recently, with potholes plaguing the village.

The Herald has been contacted by local residents recently regarding the state of the roads in the village, as has Cllr Sheamus Greene, who has been out in the village assessing the situation himself.

“It’s really bad,” said Cllr Greene. “I’ve been on to the Roads Service numerous times about this and other defects around Donagh, such as footpaths.

“Some of the footpaths have a green slime on them, where they are overgrown with trees and so on, and they’re at the back of pensioners’ houses.”

Cllr Greene said the issues around the village appeared to be from “a lack of attention.”

“I was chatting to one of the residents one of the days I was there, over 20 years they had lived there and they don’t remember any resurfacing ever.”

Cllr Greene, pictured right, said the only work residents were aware of was repair work, not full resurfacing.

“There is a bad need of even that now,” he said. “Patching a pothole isn’t a solution, but we’d take it at the minute.”

As most local motorists will have noticed in recent times, it’s not just Donagh in need of attention either. Cllr Greene said he was regularly contacted by residents concerned about road defects across the wider area.

For example, he said a number of roads in Roslea needed attention, while one of the busiest roads in the county’s second biggest town was actually posing a hazard now.

“One of the worst ones is Castle Lane in Lisnaskea, from the wee roundabout down to the Derrylin Road, behind the Donn Carragh Hotel. It’s shocking,” he said.

Cllr Greene explained the short road was heavily used by lorries, and the rough surface was resulting in stones being propelled into the air and hitting the windows of nearby houses.

“I was recently contacted about windows nearly being put out of the house it’s that bad a surface,” he said, adding that hopefully work would be carried out on the road soon.

“I got an email from Roads Service they are going to do it this year. Hopefully that will happen. It can’t happen soon enough,” he said.

Cllr Greene said he “could ream off roads” with problems in the county, stating he believed Fermanagh was the neglected county when it came to roads maintenance.

“It’s one of those things that never ends,” he said. “Our Roads Service never seems to get on top of everything. It’s always about trying to catch up.”



