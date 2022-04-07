Derrygonnelly man accused of brutal random attack

A MAN described by a judge as a “violent and dangerous individual” who is accused of a brutal assault which left one victim in hospital with a bleed on the brain, has failed in a renewed attempt to be granted bail.

Dallon Millar (21), of Mill Green, Derrygonnelly is charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male, assaulting a second male causing actual bodily harm and using disorderly behaviour in licensed premises

All matters are alleged to have occurred in the Devenish Bar in Enniskillen on December 4 2021.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court previously heard police were called after disturbance broke out in the beer garden.

A group of people were observed, some of whom were on the ground, while Millar was throwing punches.

One of the victims had tried to remove him from the premises but was struck to the head, causing severe injuries.

Meanwhile Millar fled through the rear of the premises, scaled a locked gate and made off. Two males were walking along Darling Street and Millar is alleged to have struck one to the head as he ran past.

This injured party shouted at Millar, who returned and again punched him multiple times to the head, before both fell to the ground.

The court heard a significant amount of blood was found at the scene and CCTV had captured Millar lashing out.

It also showed him “stagger” before getting into a car with two men and a woman which pulled away without lights, almost causing a collision in the process.

A short time later it was discovered crashed at in the Derrygonnelly Road area.

The victim who sustained the more serious injuries initially went home but his family were concerned by the nature of the head wound. He attended South West Acute Hospital, where he was found to have swelling and bleeding on the brain.

Although his condition was stable, a blood clot would later be discovered behind his ear.

Millar was arrested and gave no comment replies to questions during interview.

Police opposed bail noting a “plethora of breaches” and described an occasion when Millar threatened to have a witness shot if they didn’t leave their house.

The latest attack was described as “random and unprovoked” and it appears Millar didn’t know the victims.

Bail was refused and a follow-up application at High Court was also unsuccessful.

A fresh attempt was mounted at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court where police again objected on the basis of potential reoffending and witness interference.

A detective explained, “There was an incident in a different case in which the defendant sent a letter signed on behalf of the UDA to a witness.”

While acknowledging the seriousness of the charges, the defence urged District Judge Steven Keown to consider releasing Millar who, “Is really in the last chance saloon. There is a live defence in this matter. If there was any suggestion of interference with witnesses, that would not be in my client’s interests in contesting the case.”

But throwing out the application Judge Keown stated, “Given the nature of the charges and the concerns the court has around risk of reoffending, witness interference and an inability to abide by bail previously, I am not satisfied the defendant can be released.”

Millar will appear again by video-link later this month.

