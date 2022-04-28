+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly's Ryan Jones collides with Ederney's Mark McCauley.

County players available for club action this weekend

Posted: 2:11 pm April 28, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh club season gets underway this Saturday evening and it was expected that the Club Players’ Competition would be a ‘starred’ competition until Fermanagh’s season reaches its conclusion. 

However, it has been confirmed by Fermanagh CCC this afternoon that county players will now be available for their clubs this weekend, which will come as a welcome boost to club managers.

The remaining four rounds of the competition will, however, be restricted to players who are not members of the county senior football panel on the scheduled date of the game.

With the Erne men in the Tailteann Cup following their preliminary round defeat to Tyrone earlier this month, Kieran Donnelly’s side has a lengthy wait before the inaugural second tier competition gets underway on the weekend of May 21/22 and club action may well be what his players need before their next championship outing. 

 

 

