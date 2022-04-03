+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Michaels College, Enniskillen athletes Tiernan McManus and Sean Corry who competed for Ireland in the Junior (U15) Boys race at the Schools International Cross Country held in Pembry Country Park, Wales on Saturday last.

Corry leads Ireland to silver

Posted: 11:01 am April 3, 2022

DOWN through the years household names such as Sonia O Sullivan and Mo Farah to name but two got their first taste of international competition at the Schools’ International Cross Country, inspiring many of the 160 athletes who competed in this year’s event.

Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire, Wales was the venue on Saturday last for what was a great day’s competition which this year included junior and intermediate mixed relays along with the four cross country races.

The course was a very testing one, which took in a number of dune type long hills while a logged section broke up the running on a section of the flatter part of the course.

The Saint Michael’s duo of Sean Corry and Tiernan Mc Manus became only the fourth and fifth athletes from the school to represent their country at this event after Niall Cullen, Finn Corrigan and Niall McKeever.

Both young men can be very proud and satisfied with their performances in the Junior Boys race over 4000m with Sean Corry getting in to break up the English dominance in finishing 6th and leading the Irish team to silver. While Tiernan worked hard throughout and finished 24th overall.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 
