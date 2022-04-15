+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CAMPBELL, Margaret

Posted: 9:51 pm April 15, 2022

CAMPBELL, Margaret (née Molloy) – in her 89th year, Carranbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 15th April 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Tillery Nursing Unit. Beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of Breege, John (Aideen) Margo (Conor) adored grandma to Ewan, Zara and Alanna, brothers Father Tom CSSR (Perth Scotland), Daniel (Saintfield, Co. Down).

May her gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2 pm until 6 pm for family, neighbours, and dear friends. Removal on Sunday morning going to Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to Covid-19 regulations face coverings and avoid handshaking.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA