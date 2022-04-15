CAMPBELL, Margaret (née Molloy) – in her 89th year, Carranbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 15th April 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Tillery Nursing Unit. Beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of Breege, John (Aideen) Margo (Conor) adored grandma to Ewan, Zara and Alanna, brothers Father Tom CSSR (Perth Scotland), Daniel (Saintfield, Co. Down).

May her gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2 pm until 6 pm for family, neighbours, and dear friends. Removal on Sunday morning going to Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to Covid-19 regulations face coverings and avoid handshaking.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.