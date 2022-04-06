Big celebrations planned as Henry the goat turns three

BIRTHDAY BOY... There is big celebrations planned for Henry the goat who is set to turn three!

WITH the summer fast approaching, there is more and more invitations circulating for parties and special functions throughout Fermanagh.

On Thursday, Henry the goat at Fermanagh Fun Farm in Lisbellaw is celebrating his third birthday and there is an open invitation to attend his ‘birthday party bash’.

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh Fun Farm in Lisbellaw, who was talking on the behalf of Henry, requested that the Fermanagh community gather to celebrate their furry friend’s special day.

“It will be lots of fun with a street party themed event,” they explain.

“We will all have our lunch together, photo opportunities with the farm mascots and have fun learning party dances, dancing and playing party games.

“You can also enjoy walking round the farm, feeding birthday cake to my animal friends and have rides on the cups and saucers.”

Henry’s birthday bash is set to run from 12pm to 3pm on Thursday 14 April and is open to all families across Fermanagh.