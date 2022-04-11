+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Belleek Pottery appears on set of popular TV series
Belleek Pottery appears on set of popular TV series

Posted: 9:00 am April 11, 2022

If you haven’t noticed yet, a touch of Fermanagh was found on a recent behind the scenes tour of the Bridgerton Season 2 set carried out by the shows stars Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls and Claudia Jessie.
On the tour of the iconic dress shop named ‘The Modiste’ Nicola Coughlan, originally from Ireland pointed out a Belleek Pottery vase, lifting it up and showing it to the camera.

She said, “This is my Mum’s favourite type of pottery its called Belleek and its got the little mark on the bottom. Its Irish and she collects it and she absolutely loves it, so it was the best day of her life when I sent pictures and was like guess whats on set?!”
Patricia McCauley, Visitor Centre Manager of Belleek Pottery said, “The vase wasn’t one we provided to the programme, but we have provided pieces for various programmes and sets down the years. The vase is actually a shamrock peertrade, it would have been one of our older pieces, it has been out of production for maybe 15 or 20 years but certainly we were very happy to see it, it was a nice tribute to Belleek and Ireland.”

Posted: 9:00 am April 11, 2022
