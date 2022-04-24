Baldwin ‘incredibly proud’ of players despite defeat

FERMANAGH hurling boss Joe Baldwin says he’s ‘incredibly proud’ of his players even if the result didn’t go their way in a narrow defeat to Tyrone on Saturday.

The Erne County more than played their part in a gripping contest against the Division 3A champions, but the reality is they still have no points on the board ahead of their third outing in the Nickey Rackard competition when they take on Warwickshire this Sunday.

It’s fair to say Baldwin had conflicted emotions after their 1-18 to 1-14 loss to Tyrone – pride, yes, but also disappointment that things didn’t fall in their favour on the day.

Advertisement

“It’s a similar feeling of déjà vu to our first day out against Donegal, I’m incredibly proud but disappointed not to get the result.

“The first goal we conceded was fortuitous whereas we had a similar chance and it went the other side of the post.

“I thought for the first 22 or 23 minutes we were by far the better team but we didn’t show it on the scoreboard.

“Tyrone hit six or seven wides whereas we shot 15, they took their chances whereas we created plenty but maybe didn’t take them.

“In the last ten minutes of the second-half we conceded a couple of cheap frees, I thought they got frees a bit softer than us.

“Overall maybe we were naive, we can’t afford to be like this at this level but we battled hard and it wasn’t for a lack of trying.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition