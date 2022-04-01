£200,000 needed to restore Forthill Park bandstand

By Rebecca McGirr

FORTHILL Park in Enniskillen has recently reopened after almost a year being shut to the public due to refurbishments, however a further £200,000 will be needed to restore the Victorian era bandstand the council has said.

Announcing the closure of the park at the time, the council said improvement works would begin on 12 April 2021 and work expected to be completed in September 2021. The Council has never explained why there was a delay in the park being reopened.

The council was allocated a budget of £200,000 in which £140,000 of the investment has been spent on works carried out to Cole’s Monument which stands atop a 30 metre Doric column and is one of the most prominent landmarks on the Enniskillen landscape and also the stone steps in the park; while £60,000 was spent on path work, to include stabilisation, drainage, regarding and sub structures of paths in Forthill.

The council has said in a statement provided to The Fermanagh Herald that a further £200,000 will be needed to restore the Victoria era bandstand which was erected in 1985.

A council spokesperson said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council commissioned full conservation survey of the Bandstand and a costed scope of works. Regrettably, “a lick of paint” is neither a viable or value for money option. Over 100 years on, the bandstand will require a full conservation/restoration intervention by specialist contractors.”

‘Estimated costs for this are £200k. The Council is currently seeking additional funding to allow this to progress. The refurbishment of the bandstand will not require the closure of the park but will be temperature and weather dependent.’

In the statement the council outlined other works which have taken place in the park which were funded through The Landfill Community Fund and a ‘separate budget.’

The council said, “Benches will be recycled/refurbished from those replaced as part of the Enniskillen Public Realm scheme,”

‘Signage highlighting the history of the park and its biodiversity, along with a “tree trail” also form part of the project. This has been grant aided through the Landfill Community Fund.’

‘Safety related tree works have also been undertaken in the park, funded through a separate budget. Spring planting is currently underway and will be completed by Easter – in time for the Picnic in the Park event planned for Monday, 18 April.’

