Family Notices Header

WOODS, John

Posted: 9:46 am March 8, 2022

WOODS, John – Drumhaw Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 4th March, tragically. Beloved husband of Breege (née Collins) and loving father of Yvonne Clarke (Jonathan), Martin (Kara-Lee), Elaine Doherty (Niall), Brian (Angela), Donna McMahon (John), Shauna McCrystal (Barry), John (Blanaid), Claire Reilly (Christopher), Lorna (Michael) and pre-deceased by his sons Oliver and Ciaran, RIP.

John will repose at the family home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

House private to family only on Thursday morning, please.

