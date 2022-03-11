Shauna switches sports and signs for The Reds

Former Fermanagh GAA goalkeeper, Shauna Murphy has signed for Cliftonville FC.

The Enniskillen woman lives and works in Belfast and despite being best known for her exploits on the GAA field, Murphy is in fact going back to the sport she played up until she was 13.

“I’ve always been mad about the game and I started working in Belfast about three years ago and at that time I wasn’t playing any Gaelic as I was coming back from injury. I said at that point I wanted to give it a go.

Advertisement

“Now, I ended up going back out to the Gaelic and had a good few years but I just think now is the time.

“I’ve changed jobs and changed sport, now is the perfect time, I’m not getting any younger” says the 29 year old.

Murphy works for a Pensions and Investments Consultancy firm in the city and is now looking forward to combining her work life with football at Solitude.

She will train three times a week with John McGrady’s side and the league gets underway in six weeks time when Cliftonville will hope to go one step further after finishing in second place behind Glentoran last season.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0