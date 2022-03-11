Same again, urges Donnelly

Fermanagh has never been a team associated with racking up a big score but on Saturday afternoon Kieran Donnelly’s men showed what they can do. 3-15 was a brave score against any team, especially in a tight Division Three league.

The game was open from start to finish as play went from end-to-end and it was Fermanagh’s spread of scorers that was most satisfying for Donnelly.

“That was the most pleasing thing, that we had that range of scores” said the Brookeborough man.

Advertisement

“Yes, Sean (Quigley) was excellent and he’s been that for us for years , Ciaran Corrigan was exceptional inside as well. The whole forward line movement was good and the scores were good.

“I thought the bench again, the likes of Danny Leonard who was exceptional when he came on against Wicklow and really got us over the line, I felt when he was on today his energy level was great, he broke lines and fed that final pass. The bench is important to us, all the players that came on today and Garvan (Jones) finished with that last move which was pleasing too. We have options and that’s positive for us going forward.

“We’ve quality players but I suppose it’s sometimes a bit of confidence and a bit of energy and somebody getting off that final pass and final move that I felt we did. We always had options to the last man and ball carrier to make that easier score, so that’s the most pleasing aspect definitely.”

Indeed, Quigley was the main talking point afterwards, the Roslea man hit an impressive 1-05 (two frees) over the 70 minutes bringing his 2022 tally to 5-22 making him Ulster’s top scorer.

But it wasn’t his scoring alone that made him stand out. His movement, his aerial threat and his passing was sublime, giving James Kelly a torrid time in the Laois defence. Donnelly knows his importance to the team but it’s nothing new.

“He’s been our talisman for years,” said Donnelly after the game. “He has that touch of genius, he does things that other players can’t do and I felt he really led the line excellently today . I felt Ciaran Corrigan inside, they really gelled well together, his movement has always been good and he hit all his scores today, so those two have proven to be a formidable partnership.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Advertisement