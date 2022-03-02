+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineProposal to list Ardhowen Theatre as historic building
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Ardhowen Theatre
Ardhowen Theatre

Proposal to list Ardhowen Theatre as historic building

Posted: 10:12 am March 2, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE FIRST steps have been taken to list the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen as a historic building, protecting it for generations to come.
A letter was due to be delivered at last night’s (Tuesday) March meeting of the local Council stating the Department of the Communities was considering listing the theatre as a building of special architectural or historic interest.
The Department has asked for the Council’s views on the plan to list the building, and in its letter included a survey report on the building.
This report outlines how the building was constructed between 1900-1910 as an Edwardian house, while the theatre auditorium extension was built in the 1980s.
The substantial report goes on to detail the architectural details of the building and theatre, which was designed by the renowned Tom Mullarkey, as well as its history.
Originally built for local draper Charles McDonagh, Ardhowen House was bought by the local Council for £9,000 following Mr McDonagh’s death in 1958, and converted to offices.
The potted history hails Enniskillen town clerk, Gerry Burns, as the driving force behind its conversion to a performance venue.
Opened in May 1986, the construction of the theatre cost £1.5 million, and was hailed far and wide as an architectural triumph.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:12 am March 2, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA