Proposal to list Ardhowen Theatre as historic building

THE FIRST steps have been taken to list the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen as a historic building, protecting it for generations to come.

A letter was due to be delivered at last night’s (Tuesday) March meeting of the local Council stating the Department of the Communities was considering listing the theatre as a building of special architectural or historic interest.

The Department has asked for the Council’s views on the plan to list the building, and in its letter included a survey report on the building.

This report outlines how the building was constructed between 1900-1910 as an Edwardian house, while the theatre auditorium extension was built in the 1980s.

The substantial report goes on to detail the architectural details of the building and theatre, which was designed by the renowned Tom Mullarkey, as well as its history.

Originally built for local draper Charles McDonagh, Ardhowen House was bought by the local Council for £9,000 following Mr McDonagh’s death in 1958, and converted to offices.

The potted history hails Enniskillen town clerk, Gerry Burns, as the driving force behind its conversion to a performance venue.

Opened in May 1986, the construction of the theatre cost £1.5 million, and was hailed far and wide as an architectural triumph.

