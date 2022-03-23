Pair arrested for Brookebrough deception theft

A MAN and woman from Co Louth have appeared in court charged with robbing the home of a man in Brookeborough on Thursday last week.

Anton Cirpaci (31) and Maria Ciurar (29) both of Glenwood, Dundalk were charged with burglary of the dwelling while Cirpaci also faces a charge of driving without insurance. The victim, who is in his sixties, reported to police that the duo came to his house to see what vehicles he had for sale and then asked what cleaning work he wanted done. They went into his home and said there was too much work involved. Cash was removed from the house. They had also been to a nearby house, and said they were Bulgarian, and asked for the victim’s address.

A BMW car was later stopped and the male and female occupants matched the description of the two people who were at the house. Money was found in the vehicle as well as business cards and driving documents. The court was told £1,000 in cash was seized and an undisclosed sum of euros.

Applying for bail for both defendants, barrister Brian O’Sullivan said they are both “well established” in Dundalk and have an address and three young children under the age of 13.

Mr O’Sullivan added, “It looks like a deception-distraction type of theft and it doesn’t look like there was violence or threats used. Bail sureties will ensure they return to court”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if there was anyone who could mind the children.

Cirpaci replied, “My mother”.

Judge Ranaghan said it was to the defendant’s ‘credit’ he was honest but added “honesty might not have been the motivation”.

Judge Ranaghan suggested, “To use a non-legal term, they are ‘bang to rights’”. He also said it was a “nasty targeted offence”.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 each with independent sureties. The couple are excluded from Co Fermanagh save for court appearances.

