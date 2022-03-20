New helm at Carrybridge

VOLUNTEER crew member Kyle Boyd successfully completed the rigorous RNLI helm assessment last week, and is now qualified to take command of the station’s Atlantic 85 life boat, the Douglas Ewan and Kay Richards.

Having spent a lifetime on Upper and Lower Lough Erne, the 29-year-old began his voluntary service with Carrybridge on October 8, 2015. Kyle, who works for Openreach, then successfully completed his crew member training, before continuing his journey towards the successful helm qualification which he obtained after various assessments, with his final assessment last week with trainer assessor, Stephen McNulty.

When responding to a call out Kyle will now be responsible for taking charge of the lifeboat when on the inland waterways of Lough Erne. The RNLI describes the duty of a helmsman, ‘to use utmost endeavours to safeguard and rescue the lives of those in danger, whilst having regard for the safety of their crew’.

Following the trainer assessor’s visit, Helm Kyle Boyd said, “It feels amazing to pass out and take the next step in my lifeboat volunteer career. I’m really looking forward to taking the helm on training and shouts alike.”

Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at the station said, “I am very pleased that after all Kyle’s hard work and commitment to training, involving many long cold nights afloat on Upper Lough Erne, Kyle has achieved the status of RNLI Helm for our Atlantic Inshore Lifeboat. He will be a great asset to the existing Helms and will further enhance our ability to respond to the call to save lives on the inland waterways of Lough Erne.”

