MULLIGAN, Bernadette (Dette)

Posted: 6:22 pm March 11, 2022

MULLIGAN, Bernadette (Dette) (née Carney), RIP, 15 Drumkeen Court, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DD, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on 11th March 2022. Beloved wife of Tommy, much loved mother of Martin, Thomas, Raymond, Kathleen and the late Dermot, RIP.

Family home and funeral home is strictly private to family members only.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney on Sunday, 13th March at 12.30 pm, arriving Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 1 pm Funeral Mass, followed by Interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul rest in peace

