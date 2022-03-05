MOOHAN, Jimmy – Streamstown, Westport, Co. Mayo and formerly Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, March 4th, 2022. Husband of cherished wife Joanne and loving father of Robert, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Margaret, brother Patsy, brother-in-law Dermot and father-in-law Lol Staunton.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joanne and son Robert, brothers Tommy, John and Gerry, sister Philomena, mother-in-law Margaret Staunton, sisters-in-law Margaret, Noeleen, Susan, Kathleen and Ciara, brother-in-law Colm, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

Jimmy will be reposing at his residence on Sunday, March 6th from 5 pm until 7 pm. ]]

House strictly private at all other times. No hand shaking and wearing of face masks is requested.

Funeral arriving St. Mary’s Church, Westport on Monday, March 7th at 12.30 pm for Funeral Mass at 1 pm, burial afterwards in Aughaval Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/westport.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family can do so below.