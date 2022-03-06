McCARRON, Philomena (née Arthurs) – Donagh Hill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 4th March, suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Aidan, RIP and devoted mother to Paul, Stephen and Lisa (Genci). Loving grandmother to Luka and Anna. Sister of John, Carmel, Pat, Eugene, Nuala, Kevin and Ita.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family only on Monday morning, please.

Philomena will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Philomena’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.churchservices.tv/donagh

Due to Covid-19 regulations the wake house, funeral Mass and burial will follow recommended guidelines in regards to social distancing.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Trocaire, c/o of swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her