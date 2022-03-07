MAGUIRE, Anne

MAGUIRE – The death has occurred of Anne Maguire (née Keown), 6 Tarmon Brae, Rossorry, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her husband John and sons Barry and Stephen.

Remains will leave her residence at 10.15 am on Tuesday to arrive in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St. Michael’s Church webcam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to N. Ireland Hospice, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, BT93-4BY, or any family member.

Deeply missed and forever loved by her daughter Anita McGloin (Anton), son Brian (Catherine) sisters Mary Frances Tracey, Gretta Farmer, grandchildren, nephews. nieces, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.