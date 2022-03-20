LEONARD, Moira (née Sweeney) – RIP, (18 Lack Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FY), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family on the 19th March 2022. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, RIP, much loved mother of Denis and Gareth, daughter-in-law Mary and cherished grandmother of Brendan.

Moira is reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday morning, 21st March at 10.15 am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

House private please.

Family flowers only please.

Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law, grandchild and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio Pray for her Soul