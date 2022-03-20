+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LEONARD, Moira

Posted: 6:36 pm March 20, 2022

LEONARD, Moira (née Sweeney) – RIP, (18 Lack Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FY), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family on the 19th March 2022. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, RIP, much loved mother of Denis and Gareth, daughter-in-law Mary and cherished grandmother of Brendan.

Moira is reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday morning, 21st March at 10.15 am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

House private please.

Family flowers only please.

Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law, grandchild and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio Pray for her Soul

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA