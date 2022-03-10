Large crowd turns out for Novena of Hope

A LARGE crowd turned out at St Gabriel’s Retreat, The Graan on Monday night to hear the first of this year’s guest speakers at the 2022 Novena of Hope.

On Monday, Patricia Coyle, a former RTE and BBC Radio Ulster producer, who is currently the Director of Communications for the Irish Province of the Jesuits, addressed the congregation under the theme ‘Hope is learning the way of discipleship.’

The mother-of-two is best well known for her work with the many media circles but she rose to prominence in religious organisations through her passion for philosophy.

Patricia has written many papers and scripts incorporating modern day issues through philosophy, such as ‘Following love into mystery’ and ‘The importance of laughter.’

Fr Charles Cross said, ‘The Novena of Hope is going very well, we had great crowds over the weekend and many people are also watching the services via webcam.’

He said, ‘One of the big things that we have got is a coronavirus remembrance tree and its two little trees that are sitting in the sanctuary and have got paper leaves on them with names written on them to remember all the people who have died of coronavirus and also those who have died during the two and a half years and because of the restrictions were not able to get a proper funeral.

“We are also dedicating prayers to all those people in Ukraine who are suffering at the moment being caught up in a terrible conflict.’

The Novena of Hope runs until Monday 14 March.

Speakers over the week include Graan rector Fr Charles Cross, author Christy Kenneally, religion teacher Brenda Bannon, Rossorry rector Rev. Bishop Ian Ellis, former Passionist student Frank Brown and deacon John Taafe.

